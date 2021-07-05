Kate Middleton just posted a rare personal message to social media

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with the clothes she wears selling out in minutes, and the fashion brand websites that sell them crashing due to the Kate Middleton effect.

From her favourite fashion brands and beauty preferences to her sweet couple moments with Prince William and busy life being a hands-on mother of three, the Duchess of Cambridge never fails to make viral news.

The Duchess has made the most news recently for her social media activity, with the Cambridges approaching their Instagram account in particular in a much more personal way.

The Duke and Duchess used to have a social media team who would write the captions for them, but their recent messages would suggest that it is Kate and Wills themselves who are doing the uploading.

From their cheering on England in the Euros quarter finals to Prince William uploading a personal message from himself and Prince Harry about their mother, the Duke and Duchess have started writing captions in the first person, signing off with their names.

This was most recently true of Kate Middleton, who uploaded a fun video of herself doing a light response test at Wimbledon.

‘Hmmm how’d I do…? #Wimbledon,’ Kate captioned the video, which went on to rake in over a quarter of a million likes.

The internet certainly seems to like it, with Kate and William’s new relaxed approach seeing their popularity soar.