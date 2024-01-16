Kate Middleton and Prince William used a secret alias to avoid attention during a romantic getaway where they spent time "renewing their love affair", a royal author has claimed. As two of the most famous faces in the UK, it's unlikely that the couple would go unnoticed, but it's thought that going by different names might afford the couple some privacy during their holiday.

The couple visited the Seychelles in 2007 in the early days of their relationship and used secret names during the trip that cemented their future as husband and wife, royal author Andrew Morton claimed in his 2011 book, William and Catherine.

For the trip, the couple went under different first names but kept a nod to their real identities by keeping Catherine's maiden name of Middleton.

"Kate and William, under the assumed names of Martin and Rose Middleton, bid farewell to the paradise island of Desroches in the Outer Seychelles where they had spent a sublime week renewing their love affair," Morton wrote in the biography.

This claim is also backed up by royal author Marcia Moody, who penned a biography focused solely on Catherine - Kate - in 2013. She also detailed the activities the couple got up to during the romantic trip to the luxurious five-star Seychelles resort Desroches Island, as well as why it was such a pivotal moment in their relationship.

"They stayed in the Desroches Island Resort, checking in under the names Martin and Rosemary Middleton, and went kayaking and snorkelling in the shallow coral reef," Moody wrote in the biography.

"It was during this break that they made an agreement with each other. For the next few years, they would work and enjoy their lives, knowing that at some point when the time was right, they would be husband and wife."

You find out more about Kate and William's early relationship in the sixth season of The Crown, which offers a fictionalised account of their early courtship at St Andrew's University.