Kate and William used secret names to avoid attention on romantic holidays
Here's how they go undercover
Kate Middleton and Prince William used a secret alias to avoid attention during a romantic getaway where they spent time "renewing their love affair", a royal author has claimed. As two of the most famous faces in the UK, it's unlikely that the couple would go unnoticed, but it's thought that going by different names might afford the couple some privacy during their holiday.
The couple visited the Seychelles in 2007 in the early days of their relationship and used secret names during the trip that cemented their future as husband and wife, royal author Andrew Morton claimed in his 2011 book, William and Catherine.
For the trip, the couple went under different first names but kept a nod to their real identities by keeping Catherine's maiden name of Middleton.
"Kate and William, under the assumed names of Martin and Rose Middleton, bid farewell to the paradise island of Desroches in the Outer Seychelles where they had spent a sublime week renewing their love affair," Morton wrote in the biography.
This claim is also backed up by royal author Marcia Moody, who penned a biography focused solely on Catherine - Kate - in 2013. She also detailed the activities the couple got up to during the romantic trip to the luxurious five-star Seychelles resort Desroches Island, as well as why it was such a pivotal moment in their relationship.
"They stayed in the Desroches Island Resort, checking in under the names Martin and Rosemary Middleton, and went kayaking and snorkelling in the shallow coral reef," Moody wrote in the biography.
"It was during this break that they made an agreement with each other. For the next few years, they would work and enjoy their lives, knowing that at some point when the time was right, they would be husband and wife."
You find out more about Kate and William's early relationship in the sixth season of The Crown, which offers a fictionalised account of their early courtship at St Andrew's University.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
-
Here's why Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's surprise speech is going viral
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
I’m a shopping editor, and these are the tried and tested wellness products I rely on to help me beat the winter blues
From gut-balancing supplements to my favourite sunrise alarm clock.
By Valeza Bakolli
-
As beauty editor who dyes my hair a lot, to me this is the unsung hero in the Olaplex range that keeps my colour in check
A product that deserves more praise
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Why Kate Middleton's uncle is furious with The Crown producers
"I don't understand why Carole hasn't taken legal action."
By Lauren Hughes
-
Why royal fans think Kate Middleton has a 'birthday curse'
Oh dear!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William turned Kate's life 'upside down' with unexpected move
"She had expected a proposal."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton is 'heartbroken' over Prince George attending Eton
'She and William argued about it for years.'
By Lauren Hughes
-
Why Kate Middleton was 'ignored' when dropping George, Charlotte and Louis to school
The Princess of Wales is known to do the morning school run
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate took elocution lessons to sound 'more posh' than William, according to a royal expert
Apparently the Princess had several sessions
By Lauren Hughes
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's rare PDA was caught on camera during a royal outing
A sweet and candid moment
By Lauren Hughes
-
William and Kate would 'refuse to attend' royal Christmas if Harry and Meghan were there
Uh oh
By Iris Goldsztajn