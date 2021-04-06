Kate Middleton is ‘being very careful not to take limelight from Prince William’, according to experts

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton making news following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic.

They have made particular headlines recently following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke out about their relationship with the Cambridges.

The two couples have been surrounded by speculation of fallouts and feuds for years, but this is the first time that either couple has broken their silence.

Prince Harry opened up about his relationship with his brother William, explaining that they are ‘on different paths’ but ‘time heals all things’.

Since the interview, there have been reports that William was left upset by the drama and that he and Harry ‘have opened communication channels’.

It was reported that William has been leaning on Kate, with the Duchess of Cambridge described as a ‘pillar of strength’.

‘Kate is a natural leader who has a magnificent ability to remain composed, even during the most challenging situations,’ one source told Us Weekly.

This week however, it was also reported that Kate is being very careful, making an effort to not attract the limelight over William.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, royal biographer Penny Junor explained: ‘Charles was Prince of Wales and not used to having the limelight taken from him. That caused huge problems. Kate is being very careful to ensure she doesn’t outstrip William. She is not on an ego trip, and her head has not been turned by celebrity.’

Junor continued: ‘Kate is a working woman doing a job. She didn’t leave the human race when she joined Planet Windsor.’

We will continue to update this story.