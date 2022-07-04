Kate Middleton opens up about mum guilt after Princess Charlotte questioned her

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We are not alone

Kate Middleton has revealed she too has experienced mum guilt over the years, and thinks any parent would be “lying” if they didn’t feel the same.

The Duchess of Cambridge has sons Prince George, Prince Louis, as well as daughter Princess Charlotte with husband Prince William, and she is often left feeling back about carrying out royal duties without her brood.

To make matters worse Kate’s seven-year-old daughter questions why her mum doesn’t always drops them off to school, which pulls at their heart strings even more.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, she said: “Anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying.

Video you may like:

“It’s a constant challenge: you hear it time after time from mums, who aren’t necessarily working and aren’t pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life.”

She revealed Charlotte often asks: “Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off?”

While Duchess Catherine has hinted it is common to feel mum guilt “from the moment you have a baby”, it often leaves her “questioning her decisions and judgements.”

Earlier this year Kate – who is the patron of maternal mental health awareness week – spoke out about motherhood, and encouraged parents to speak out about their feelings, as it can be a challenging time.

Speaking previously during a video message, she said: “We all know that pregnancy, childbirth and the first months and years of a child’s life can be hugely demanding. Parents often feel lonely and overwhelmed in these early years. Around 20 percent of women in the UK are reported to experience perinatal mental illness. Sadly, we also know that many more are suffering in silence.”

While the Cambridge children are not always present at royal engagements or tours, when they are eagle eyed fans can catch a glimpse of sweet moments when Prince William and Kate dote on their little ones.

At the memorial service for the late Prince Philip earlier this year, an apprehensive Charlotte turned to her mum for encouragement, while Prince George also got some words of support from his dad.

Though it left some questioning if the children receive royal training ahead of royal engagements, it also shows their parents are in tune with their kids and on hand to support them at all times.