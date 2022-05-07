Kate Middleton is hiring a personal assistant – do you have what it takes?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is hiring a new personal assistant.

The Duchess of Cambridge is a key figure in the royal family, and now she is looking to recruit a new PA to support the Assistant Private Secretary (APS) to The Duchess of Cambridge.

The 40-year-old royal is looking for someone to join her team and take on “administrative and operational support”.

Not only will the candidate look after the diary, but also arrange meetings internally and externally, liaise with various contacts, be the “front-line representative” and one of the main points of contact for those wanting to communicate with Kate.

The day to day tasks will involve monitoring all correspondence, from emails to phone calls, and deal with any queries as soon as possible, plus provide additional support to the APS.

It goes without saying Duchess Catherine has a lot of royal engagements to attend, and the new recruit will help to support events and visits too, which can also include organising travel, and managing regular meetings, while also taking minutes at those official gatherings.

The job specification, which has been listed on the Royal Vacancies website, reads: “Manage and control the APS’s diary, liaise with contacts, arrange meetings internally and externally, acting as their front-line representative with all stakeholders. Monitor incoming correspondence, emails and telephone calls for the APS, take and relay accurate and timely messages and answer any queries where possible. Provide administrative and coordinating support on specific projects for the APS and wider office.”

The role not only requires a candidate to have excellent IT skills, including 60wpm accurate typing, as well as great communication skills, but they must be able to handle confidential matters with care.

The listing continues: “Ability to exercise tact and discretion and maintain confidentiality at all times.”

Like all job roles being able to juggle the tasks at hand is paramount, but most importantly is having an interest in Kate’s work and activities is paramount.

The listing continues: “An awareness of, and interest in, TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s work and activities.”

The salary for the personal assistant role fetches up to £27,500 and requires 37.5 working hours a week.

The application deadline is 12 May so you will have to act quick if you think you make the cut. Good luck!