Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward just cracked a joke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past year has been no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their baby daughter Lilibet this weekend, naming her after Queen Elizabeth.

It was their controversial tell-all interview with Oprah however that made them headline news today.

The rare move for the notoriously private couple saw record numbers of viewers, with the Duke and Duchess speaking about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their new arrival.

While the Queen released a lengthy statement in response to the interview, expressing shock at the comments made, and Prince William and Prince Charles’ thoughts were made known at the time, two people who remained tight-lipped were Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

That is until now, with the royal couple officially breaking their silence, with a hilarious joke of all things.

During a recent interview with The Telegraph, the royal couple were asked about their thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, and their allegations against the royal family.

Their priceless response? Prince Edward responded with the question, ‘Oprah who?’, to which Sophie added: ‘Yes, what interview?’

These two!