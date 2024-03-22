Three people have reportedly been suspended over Kate Middleton's medical breach

The Princess of Wales is currently recovering from "planned" abdominal surgery in her Windsor home, having spent 13 days at the London Clinic hospital.

"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress," read the statement from Kensington Palace. "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

"[The Princess of Wales] hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible," the original statement from Kensington Palace read. "And her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share".

Since the Princess of Wales has returned home however, she has been the subject of a social media storm of conspiracy theories, with the internet seeing a peak in speculation around the Royal's condition.

Amid the frenzy around the Princess of Wales' "disappearance", it has been reported that three people at the London Clinic have been suspended for a breach relating to the 42-year-old. The three London Clinic workers in question allegedly tried to access the Princess of Wales' medical records, with the Information Commissioner's office confirming in a statement that they "have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided."

“Everyone at The London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality," the London Clinic's CEO Al Russell, announced in a statement. "We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day.

"We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken. There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”

We will continue to update this story.