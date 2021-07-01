Kate Middleton is taking it upon herself to ‘alleviate’ Prince William’s sadness

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton making news following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic.

They have made particular headlines recently following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke out about their relationship with the Cambridges.

The two couples have been surrounded by speculation of fallouts and feuds for years, but this is the first time that either couple has broken their silence.

While Meghan explained how the story of her and Kate was falsely reported and twisted by the press, Prince Harry opened up about his relationship with his brother William, explaining that they are ‘on different paths’ but ‘time heals all things’.

‘As I’ve said before, I love William to bits,’ Prince Harry explained in the interview. ‘He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. We have a shared experience, but we are on different paths.’

Since the interview, there have been reports that William was left upset by the drama and that he and Harry ‘have opened communication channels’. Insiders have since reported however that these conversations have been ‘unproductive’.

This week, it was reported that Kate has been trying to ‘alleviate’ Prince William’s sadness behind the scenes.

‘The duchess hasn’t said much about Oprah at all,’ a source explained (via the Daily Mail). ‘I think the bridesmaids’ dress comments were the least of anyone’s worries. And she’s not really the type to get het up about these sorts of things. She’s just trying to help to bring the family back together and alleviate her husband’s stress and sadness.’

Earlier this year, the Duchess of Cambridge was described as Prince William’s ‘pillar of strength’.

‘Kate is the silent power behind William,’ royal expert Katie Nicholl explained. ‘The linchpin that keeps everything together.’

