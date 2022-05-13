Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This week is Mental Health Awareness week and to mark the occasion, this morning The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge interrupted 500 radio broadcasts across the country to share an important message.

Calling on our help with a rare radio plea, they encouraged the nation to “lift [others] out of loneliness.”

Hoping to reach an estimated twenty million listeners, during the sixty-second message for Mental Health Minute, the couple urged everyone to play their part in tackling loneliness, the theme of this year.

Wondering how? The Duchess of Cambridge shared: “If you think someone you know might be feeling lonely just give them a ring, send them a text or knock on the door.”

William suggests “meeting for a cup of tea or a walk” – a simple, practical step that most could feasibly take.

Kate then went on to explain how such seemingly small actions can have a large – and lasting – impact, adding: “these small acts of kindness can make a big difference to help us all feel less lonely.”

While the Duke and Duchess did apologise for the interruption, they emphasised that talking about mental health help is key to tackling the loneliness epidemic the UK is currently facing.

“Apologies for interrupting every radio station in the country, but if we interrupt the lives of those who are feeling alone, we can help lift them out of loneliness,” they stressed.

This timely message is a reminder to all, as Prince William puts it, that “we can all feel lonely sometimes – no matter who or where we are.”

The pandemic affected us all in a number of ways, and the toll it had on the nation’s mental health was significant. People suffered PTSD, trauma, and post-pandemic stress disorder, and many are lonelier than ever, despite restrictions lifting, yet Kate and Will share that one positive is how much we now appreciate – and prioritise – the need for human interaction and relations.

The main message of the broadcast was to remind us that we can all help each other feel less isolated and more connected.

Long term advocates for mental health awareness, William and Kate frequently tackle the topic, with Kate taking on the role of patron for maternal mental health last week.

Mental Health Awareness Week is run by the Mental Health Foundation every year. This year’s theme is Loneliness – no doubt the couple’s message will not only help the foundation’s aim to raise awareness of the impact of loneliness on mental health, but further, provide those in need with practical steps for tackling it.

