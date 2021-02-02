President Joe Biden will be officially visiting the royal family this summer

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Well, this is exciting.

January saw Joe Biden and Kamala Harris sworn into office as our 46th President and Vice President of the United States.

‘This is America’s day, democracy’s day,’ President Biden announced during his Inauguration. ‘At this hour my friends, democracy has prevailed’.

Among those to mark the occasion was the royal family, with the Queen getting in touch ahead of the Inauguration to give Joe Biden a special message.

The message in question was reportedly a heartfelt letter of congratulations, something that was confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

‘Her Majesty sent a private message to President Biden ahead of the inauguration,’ confirmed the Palace spokesperson.

President Joe Biden has met the royal family on several occasions during his time as Vice President to Barack Obama, and he and Jill are known to have a particularly sweet friendship with Prince Harry.

It has been announced this week however, that President Joe Biden will officially be visiting the royal family for the first time since his election this summer.

Meeting President Joe Biden for a sit-down will reportedly be one of the Queen’s first jobs when she returns to Buckingham Palace, and then the monarch is set to host him as well as other world leaders at Buckingham Palace ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall this June.

While several royal family members chose not to be present when Donald Trump visited, Joe Biden’s trip will see appearances from Princes Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Well, that’s lovely.