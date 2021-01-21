A photograph of Joe Biden watching his Inauguration concert in the White House is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Yesterday was a historic day for the whole world, as Donald Trump left office and Joe Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

The 2020 US Presidential Election saw Joe Biden and Kamala Harris triumph in a nail-biting race against Donald Trump and Mike Pence to become the next President and Vice President.

Now, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have officially been sworn in, with celebrations erupting across the world, with hope for what this new blue wave will bring.

‘This is America’s day, democracy’s day,’ President Biden told the audience. ‘At this hour my friends, democracy has prevailed’.

Yesterday’s inauguration was different from usual, with coronavirus-induced social distancing rules preventing large crowds and the usual parade down Pennsylvania Avenue. And in place of the usual performances and parties, there were instead virtual events.

Lady Gaga sang the national anthem during the inauguration in a show-stopping dress and J-Lo gave a stunning live performance.

After the Inauguration, Tom Hanks hosted Celebrating America, a 90-minute TV event filled with A-listers and high profile names to mark the inauguration.

From Katy Perry and John Legend, to Justin Timberlake and Bruce Springsteen, the concert was packed with A-list named, but it was a performance by Demi Lovato that made the most news.

A photograph went viral last night of President Joe Biden watching Demi Lovato performing ‘Lovely Day’ from within the White House, and it’s the heartwarming post we all needed.

Demi Lovato posted the photograph to her social media channels, captioning the snap: ‘LOVE YOU Joe Biden and Dr Biden!!!’

This is lovely.

Huge congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.