Heinz unveil ‘Salad Queen’ royal sauce to mark the Platinum Jubilee and we need to get a bottle ASAP

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

More Sauce Your Royal Highness?

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend is fast approaching, and we are all ready to celebrate our longest standing monarch. To get us in the Jubilee mood, British Icons are getting a royal makeover. First, it was the Barbie doll, then a rumoured Spice Girls reunion and now things are getting saucy.

The four day bank holiday weekend is set to see parades and street parties take place across the country – but what will be on your Platinum Jubilee menu?

A recent poll has revealed that almost half of the nation say that the Jubilee is an opportunity to eat more quintessentially British dishes in honour of Her Majesty, with British classics such as afternoon tea, strawberries and cream and fish and chips proving the most popular.

HP and Heinz have taken a place on British dining tables for more than 200 years combined, so it’s only right they join in on the Jubilee fun. To mark the special occasion, the two most iconic sauces have joined forces for the very first time, to create a royal makeover fit for a Queen.

The sauces have received the royal treatment with HP Sauce becoming ‘HM Sauce’ and Heinz Salad Cream becoming ‘Heinz Salad Queen’.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Anke von Hanstein from Heinz says: ‘HP sauce and Heinz Salad Cream have been on the dining tables of Brits throughout all the Queen’s reign, bringing delicious and distinctive flavours to our favourite meals. We hope our customers enjoy these celebratory designs and that they add a squeeze of fun to the Jubilee celebrations, however one is celebrating.’

The condiment crown jewels will be available in all food retailers from this week.

So whether you’re adding it to your fish and chips at the sea or hoping for BBQ weather this June bank holiday, we can all raise (squeeze) a Royal bottle to her Majesty.

Bottles up!