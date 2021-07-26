Two Royal family members feel sorry for Harry as his ‘voice was rarely heard’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

He was frequently treated as the 'resident joker', a source shares

In more Royal news this week, two prominent Royal family members have reportedly spoken out to share that they ‘sympathise’ with Prince Harry as they believe that his ‘voice was rarely heard within the Royal Family.’

Beatrice and Eugenie, who are Harry’s cousins, went on to share with the source that when the Prince voiced issues in the past, the family often shrugged them off and treated him as the ‘resident joker’.

Said source told the Mail on Sunday that the cousins feel Harry has never had the opportunity to speak his mind, and comes as it is announced that the Royal will be writing a memoir about his life. The book is due to be published late next year.

Royal officials have queried whether a the move will cause family tension and undermine the authority of Harry’s father, Prince Charles. Whether he approved the book being published is unclear.

Beatrice and Eugenie, on the other hand, seem to be in support of the move.

A friend said to the Mail on Sunday: ‘[Beatrice and Eugenie] believe Harry’s outspoken remarks may have been triggered because previously his voice and opinions were rarely heard within the Royal Family.’

They went on to add that Harry was viewed as the ‘resident joker’, adding that ‘eyes would roll’ when he ventured to discuss more serious matters.

It’s believed Harry, Beatrice and Eugenie remain close and are still in regular contact despite Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, living in the States.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank now live in Harry and Meghan’s old residence – Frogmore Cottage at Windsor.

‘I wouldn’t presume to give advice to Harry and Meghan, except to say to be happy,’ Eugenie recently shared.

It’s been reported that the other members of the Royal Family have ‘very real fears’ about what the contents of Harry’s book may reveal.

Rumour has it that he notified close relatives about the deal with Penguin Random House ‘just moments’ before it was officially announced.

On the books, Prince Harry has shared: ‘I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.’

‘I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.’

The Penguin Random House statement said the Prince ‘will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, on that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story’.

Plus, all proceeds from the book will be donated to charity, as per the publisher.