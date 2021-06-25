Baby Lilibet’s birth certificate has sparked fresh controversy for Prince Harry

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines this month when they announced the arrival of their daughter, Lily ‘Lilibet’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The couple honoured Harry’s grandmother, the Queen, and his late mother, Princess Diana with the moniker, sharing in a statement: ‘It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,’ read a statement from the now family of four.’

It seems that Meghan had already bought a lavish gift for her daughter back in her Suits days, telling HELLO! in 2015: ‘I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version.

‘I had it engraved on the back, “To M.M. From M.M.” and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.’

There was some dispute over whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke to the monarch about their name choice before telling the world, with the couple rejecting the claims that they didn’t consult with the Queen before naming her.

However, it’s the recently leaked copy of Lilibet’s birth certificate that has now got royal fans talking.

TMZ has shared a photograph of the legal document, which is a public document in the US state of California, and it lists the full titles of her parents. While Meghan is written as her birth name, ‘Rachel Markle’, Harry is listed as ‘The Duke of Sussex’ followed by ‘HRH’.

It has come as a surprise to many royal fans, following a statement from Buckingham Palace last year confirming the couple should no longer use their HRH titles as they are ‘no longer working royals’.

Upon stepping down as senior royals, Harry and Meghan were permitted to retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, a gift from the Queen on their wedding day in 2018.