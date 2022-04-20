Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Can you guess what he wants to do?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK this week, marking one of their first trips without their children.

While they were apart from them, they shared some adorable details about how quickly both Archie, two, and Lilibet, ten months, are growing up.

Like? Well, for starters, Prince Harry revealed his son’s future career dreams during his Invictus Games speech.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Prince shared that young Archie is eager to follow in his footsteps.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

The Duke of Sussex disclosed to the Invictus Games crowd that his son is keen to become a pilot.

Joking to the past and present military crew in the audience: “When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot – a helicopter pilot obviously.”

Harry was an Apache helicopter co-pilot gunner in Afghanistan from 2008 to 2014.

Archie is only two-years-old, so while his career choice might not be set in stone yet, it’s sweet to see him already starting to look up to his father and his past career choices.

Harry then went on to share a powerful message about parenthood: “But what I remind [Archie] is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today.”

Harry further shared that he’d shown his son videos from previous Invictus Games to demonstrate how veterans adapt to both life and sports after the war. He shared that he has even explained the notion of invisible injuries to his son, destigmatising mental health conditions, too.

Harry and Meghan have been in the UK for the first time since they moved to the US this week. They even had a secret meeting with Her Majesty The Queen at Windsor Palace.

It’s thought that Harry met with his father, Prince Charles too, in what Royal aides have called an extension of an “olive branch.”

Reporting by Georgia Rhodes