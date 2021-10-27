This Cambridge family holiday is going to be very different to usual

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple in the world, making constant headlines for their work as both full-time royals and hands-on parents to three miniature Cambridges.

This week, it was their holiday plans that hit the headlines as it was reported that the Cambridges were taking advantage of the half term, with the Duke and Duchess taking their children off on a well-deserved break.

The family of five were spotted at Heathrow airport last Thursday although it is not yet known where they have travelled to.

The trip in question has made non-stop news for various reasons – their protocol break, having two heirs travelling together in the same vehicle, and their surprising guest, joined by their trusted nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

The half term break made the most news however for being a big change for the Cambridges.

While the Duke and Duchess usually holiday in the United Kingdom, particularly since the coronavirus pandemic, this break appears to be overseas, something that marks a big change.

It is not something that is expected to happen regularly however, with royal expert Katie Nicholl opening up about to OK! Magazine about the kind of holidays we can expect from the family in the future.

‘While in the past we’ve seen the couple enjoy more lavish holidays skiing or visiting sunnier climates, they’ve been adopting a more traditional royal approach and spending their time at royal residences in the UK instead,’ Nicholl explained. ‘This could obviously be the result of Covid travel restrictions but I also believe that Kate and William are transforming into the future King and Queen and therefore are adopting more traditional practices.’

Adding to Nicholl’s point, the family of five have become regulars at Balmoral, the Queen’s Scottish residence.

In fact, Kate and William are such regular additions that they even have their own house on the Balmoral estate, Tam-Na-Ghar.

The three-bedroom cottage was a gift to Prince William from the Queen Mother and according to friends, the couple has had some of their happiest times there.

That way, the family of five can live in their own property but see their relatives every day.

