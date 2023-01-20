Prince Harry recalls the moment he found out Chelsy Davy was being followed

Prince Harry's memoir Spare is undoubtedly the most talked-about book of 2023, breaking records and becoming the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time.

The explosive memoir, released just last week, gives an inside look into royal life, recounting Harry's life from his point of view. And from his relationship with the royals to his step back from 'official' life, he doesn't hold back.

One of the most talked-about parts of the new release is his words about his past relationships - particularly referencing how difficult it was for his ex girlfriends, dating under public scrutiny.

Aside from Meghan, the relationship that gets the most mention is that of his first love Chelsy Davy, with the former couple dating on and off from 2004 to 2010.

Prince Harry's relationship with the Zimbabwean heiress was kept extremely private at the time, with the former couple determined to stay out of the spotlight. But as Spare reports, that was made impossible by photographers, and their relationship suffered because of it.

In one passage in Spare, Harry recalls discovering that the press were following Chelsy, even discovering a tracker under her car.

"Chels told me that paps had been following her to and from lectures - she asked me to do something about it," he recalled. "I told her I'd try. I told her how sorry I was."

He continued: "When she was back in Cape Town she phoned me and said people were tailing her everywhere and it was driving her crazy. She couldn't imagine how they knew where she was and where she'd be. She was freaking out. I talked it over with Marko, who advised me to ask Chels's brother to check the underside of the car. Sure enough: tracking device.

"Chels said again that she just wasn't sure if she was up for this. A lifetime of being stalked? What could I say? I'd miss her, so much. But I completely understood her desire for freedom. If I had a choice, I wouldn't want this life either."

“It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable," Chelsy recalled of the time in a 2016 interview with The Times. “I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope. I was young, I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible.”

Spare by Prince Harry is available to buy now.