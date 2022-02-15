Carole Middleton was once worried about Kate’s future with William 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

These days, it's hard to imagine the couple as anything other than perfect

After more than a decade of marriage, Kate Middleton and Prince William seem to be going as strong as ever. Now, after having their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the couple are admired worldwide for their family values and down-to-earth parenting skills.

In many ways, the family seems straight out of a fairytale. But there was a time when Kate’s mum, Carole Middleton, was not so sure about her daughter’s future with the Prince.

The couple famously met when they were both studying at St Andrews University in 2001. They started out as good friends — after locking eyes over breakfast in the food hall — before making it official.

But, like many student relationships, their romance was pretty up and down. By the time they’d graduated and there was still no engagement ring in sight, Carole was “concerned,” according to royal expert Katie Nicholl.

Videos you may like:

The mother of three was starting to get “worried about Kate’s future,” Katie explained in 2009. “Carole is concerned that Kate’s life has come to a bit of a standstill. She says Kate can’t get on and do normal things because of the public interest in her. She’s of the opinion privately that William should make an honest woman out of her so that she isn’t left waiting in limbo.”

Kate was already making sacrifices for William. Royal girlfriend duties took up a lot of her time, leading her to cut down her hours as an accessories buyer with fashion brand Jigsaw.

Carole’s fears were finally put to rest when William proposed during a trip to Kenya in 2010.

Perhaps Prince Charles had also grown impatient, as he famously joked: “They’ve been practising long enough”, adding that he was “thrilled, obviously”.

Kate’s dad Michael also shared his delight about the news: “We have got to know William really well, we all think he is wonderful and we are extremely fond of him. They make a lovely couple, are great fun to be with and we’ve had a lot of laughs together. We wish them every happiness for the future.”

Perhaps parents are destined to worry about their kids no matter what, even if they are dating a Prince.