Camilla is trying to bring the Royal Family back together according to a royal expert

Princess Kate isn't the only peacemaker in the family, apparently.

Following King Charles III‘ announcement that his coronation will take place on 6 May 2023, royal fans are starting to get excited about this event — which is the first of its kind in many people’s lifetimes.

But there’s one dark cloud over the whole affair: the problems that have developed between Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal Family ever since the Sussexes left the UK.

Royal author Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that many are wondering whether Harry and Meghan will attend to ‘thaw the rift’, adding that ‘it’s going to be a decision for Harry and Meghan to make’.

But Nicholl explained that there’s one royal in particular who is trying to repair the relationships between the Duke of Sussex and his father and brother especially.

“In my book, The New Royals, I do talk about how behind the scenes, Camilla has done really everything she can to try and bring this family back together, and press the importance of trying to move on from this rift, and I think she would be very pleased, as would the King, for Harry and Meghan to be at the coronation,” she said.

While the relationship between Queen Consort Camilla and Princes William and Harry hasn’t always been easy, it’s nice to hear that she truly cares about everyone getting along.

Nicholl added: “It remains to be seen whether or not they attend, but of course, it will be down to the Sussexes to make the ultimate decision as to whether they’re going to come over for King Charles’ coronation on May the 6th.

“Whether or not we see them there — we have to wait and see, but it’s my understanding they will be, of course, receiving an invitation to the coronation.”

There’s another piece to this royal puzzle, too: the coronation happens to fall on the day of little Archie’s fourth birthday, which many royal fans have interpreted as a slight towards Harry, Meghan and Archie.

But Nicholl disagrees with that narrative, stating that it’s purely a ‘happy coincidence’.