The Cambridges just took a last-minute family holiday before the return to school

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

Yes, from Prince George’s new official portraits and Prince Louis’ love of cuddling to Princess Charlotte thinking she’s 16, these tots never fail to make news, especially now as they are set to return to school after the summer holiday.

This week, the Cambridges made headlines however as it was revealed that they had slipped off for a secret family staycation before school started.

The destination of choice? Balmoral of course.

The Queen’s Scottish residence serves as a summer destination for all royal family members and the Cambridges are known to be regular visitors, even having a third home there, Tam-Na-Ghar.

The three-bedroom cottage was a gift to Prince William from the Queen Mother and according to friends, the couple has had some of their happiest times there.

It is also thought that Lady Louise, one of the Queen’s younger grandchildren, played the role of royal childminder, stepping up to help Kate and Wills keep the Cambridge children entertained during their stay.

Well, that’s lovely.