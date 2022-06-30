The Palace won’t release details on the Meghan Markle ‘bullying’ investigation but are ‘revising policies’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their tell-all interview with Oprah – which aired in March last year – Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding ‘bullying’ claims in The Times which reported that staff had made allegations against the couple during their time as senior royals. According to the publication, two personal assistants left their roles and staff were ‘humiliated’.

At the time, the Palace said: ‘We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

‘Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.

‘The royal household has had a dignity at work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.’

Meghan responded to the accusations, saying she was ‘saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma’ and her lawyers denied allegations.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Now, the Palace is being asked why they will not reveal details about the findings of the investigation after confirming that the review had concluded.

Instead, they have said that they are working on improving the handling of complaints and amending HR policies but will not make details public.

As reported via Sky News, a senior palace source said: ‘Because of the confidentiality of the discussions we have not communicated the detailed recommendations. The recommendations have been incorporated within policies and procedures wherever appropriate and policies and procedures have changed.

‘So all members of staff, all members of the royal family will be aware of what the policies and procedures are, the revised policies and procedures.’

The review was privately funded and he Palace suggested that any changes in policy or procedure would be shared in the Sovereign Grant report.