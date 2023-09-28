Paris Fashion Week SS24: the standout moments

Balmain
As fashion month come to a close, Paris Fashion Week rounds up proceedings in style with spring/summer collections to die for. Here's the lowdown of what you'll be wearing next season, from the likes of Dior, Chanel, Balmain, Louis Vuitton and more. 

Dior

Marie Griazia Chiui continued to explore the relationship between femininity and feminism with her latest collection, there to help women realize their worth and express their difference. Today's woman is free from the shackles of the patriarchy. She wears sheer slip dresses that look like she's ripped them to shreds. She wears deconstructed white shirts that slip off one shoulder. Pleated skirts that are sheer and far from prim. She wears leather biker jackets and choker necklaces. She is a rebel, and an elegant one at that. Read our full review of the Dior SS24 show here.

Dior
Saint Laurent

Anthony Vaccarello drew inspiration from Amelia Earhart, Adrienne Bolland for a collection that returned to the foundations of our wardrobes. Pieces were elegant in their simplicity, and looser than previous seasons. Masculine silhouettes and utilitarian styles were re-imagined with a feminine twist in earthy hues of olive and beige. 

Saint Laurent
Marni

Marni
Dries Van Noten

Dries Von Noten
Acne Studios

Acne Studios
Balmain

Balmain
