Why it’s okay for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to live the life they desire

New Year, new them...



A round of applause of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle please, for bravely releasing a statement that has undoubtedly changed their lives forever – and I hope, for the better.

Last night, the royals announced their decision ‘to carve out a progressive new role within this institution’, by ‘stepping back’ as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family.

They were fully aware of the backlash this would cause, because breaking the mould of anything – let alone tradition – is never easy. You will be mocked, jeered at, but you have to stay true to yourself and the life you wish to lead. Just because the Queen chose to devote her life to the monarchy does not mean her grandson does.

The statement detailed how Harry and Meghan plan to balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America. ‘This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter,’ it read.

Perhaps Prince William will feel resentment towards his younger brother for making, as he may see it, a ‘selfish’ decision to please himself and disregard his family. And maybe William is right. But if this move makes two people happier, why would anyone object?

Let’s talk about the section of the statement that reads: ‘We intend to work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen’. The means the couple will no longer receive a sovereign Grant from the Monarchy, and Harry and Meghan mentioned in the statement how they are aiming for ‘financial independence’.

This is a hugely commendable move. Declining the money challenges the entire system the royals have lived within for centuries, and it also gives Harry and Meghan the absolute right to be free from judgement about how they spend their time and what they spend it on, because we as the taxpayer are no longer funding their lifestyle.

The world reacted as if the news was a ‘bombshell’, but really, it’s not surprising. The couple has struggled with the spotlight since their 2018 wedding, and in October 2019, after months of scrutiny by the British tabloid press, Prince Harry said via a statement that the couple had taken the decision to sue multiple publications. The Duke of Sussex said, ‘My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I lost my mother, and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.’

However, their decision to not consult the Queen before releasing the statement was rude, disrespectful and unnecessary, and senior royals are said to be ‘disappointed and hurt.’ This certainly seems true, as the Palace released a statement shortly afterwards that read: ‘Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.’

In last year’s documentary, ‘Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,’ Meghan said of enduring unwanted scrutiny: ‘That’s not the point of life. You’ve got to thrive, you’ve got to feel happy.’ I sincerely hope they now are.