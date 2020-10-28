Princess Eugenie had this sweet message embroidered on wedding dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank said ‘I do’ at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, just a few short months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged their own vows at the same venue in May 2018.

The bride wore a gorgeous Peter Pilotto wedding dress, which she chose to wear without a veil for a very important reason.

It had an unusually low back to show off Eugenie’s scar, which is a result of an operation to fix her scoliosis when she was younger.

While this was the major significance of the dress, there were other more subtle meanings you might have missed unless you were looking closely.

Designer Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos wove some special symbols into the material of the dress, each of which ‘are meaningful to Princess Eugenie as motifs’ a statement from the Palace explained.

There was a thistle, which is associated with the family’s royal residence in Balmoral, a shamrock for her Irish heritage on the Ferguson side, the York rose (the Duke and Duchess of York are her parents) and ivy to nod to their home of Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace.

She isn’t of course the first royal bride to introduce symbols into her wedding dress, as Meghan Markle famously had flora and fauna from the Commonwealth country embroidered on her wedding veil, while Kate Middleton had similar designs incorporated into her sleeves.