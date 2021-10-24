Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Beauty TikTok strikes again.

Ah, TikTok. An endless source of joy, laughter and befuddlement.

Whether it’s an American woman’s terrible tea making skills driving the Great British public to the brink, Y2K TikTok fashion trends slowly seeping into our wardrobes, or a fast track mascara hack that pretty much gives you a lash lift in just a few seconds, it’s fair to say that the video sharing app is a bit of a mixed bag.

Yes, we’ll admit that there are some TikTok trends we’d prefer to forget (read: some of the worst skincare advice ever to appear on the internet), but there are actually some brilliant TikTok beauty hacks, tutorials and product recommendations (here’s looking at you, Dr Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass CC Cream) doing the rounds on the platform too.

Next up on our TikTok beauty wish list?

Hello Wonderskin Wonder Blading Peel & Reveal Lip Colour Kit – we’ve only been waiting months for you to finally launch in the UK.

Yep, the product that took over our TikTok feeds back in August has finally gone on sale this side of the pond, and we couldn’t be more excited to get our hands on it.

Why is everyone so obsessed with it, you ask?

Well, the lip kit uses a two-step system to achieve an all-day colour: no embarrassing transfers to your teeth, no making your coffee cup (or your partner’s face) look like you’ve just committed a crime.

Combining the staying power of a stain with the punchy colour of one of the best lipsticks, first you apply 2-3 coats of a metallic blue lip masque (bear with), then you spray a few mists of the included applicator until lips are slightly damp, then you peel it all off like a magician (or just, you know, a Gen Z influencer who’s really good at make-up) and voilà: lip colour perfection.

The best part about it is that you don’t have to touch it up at all – as in, not once – throughout your day; not only because it’s super long-lasting (the idea is that it’s like microblading for your lips) but because it fades naturally and evenly, too. And before you go thinking that it must be full of nasties if that’s the case, the Wonderskin stain is actually formulated with natural ingredients like purified seaweed in the masque, and sugar complex in the activator.

The people of Amazon were as impressed with the lip kit as the TikTok community. So far, it’s received thousands of five-star reviews, with one customer writing, “This is not what I expected in a very positive way… It really lasts so you don’t have to carry it around and there’s no need to top it up. I really love it and will be buying the other colours and trying their other products!”

*Adds to basket immediately*.

It doesn’t always get it right – lest we forget the ‘slugging’ trend that saw hundreds of people rubbing Vaseline all over their faces for weeks – but we’re pleased to say that beauty TikTok was definitely right about this one.