Five times the skinfluencers got it terribly, terribly wrong

Love it, loathe it or can’t escape it, there’s no denying that TikTok has been a stellar source of belly laughs, ingenious beauty hacks and fashion inspo over the past year. But even the most loyal of TikTok devotees have to admit that sometimes the app really, terribly, awfully misses the mark.

Enter: the TikTok DIY skincare trends that are doomed to end in disaster.

TikTok videos tagged #skincare alone rake in 30.2 billion views, while #beauty gets around 38.5 billion. And while there are some amazing hacks, tutorials and product recommendations in there (here’s looking at you Dr Jart+ CC cream of dreams) there are also plenty of terrible skincare takes.

Sure, the logical part of us knows that putting erectile dysfunction cream on your lips (yep, it’s a thing) to make them plumper is not a good idea. But somehow, the internet still manages to convince us that it might be fine. Jump cut: it will not be fine.

So before you go ending up in A&E (or at least with clogged pores and seriously angry skin), we thought we’d round up 10 of the absolute worst pieces of skincare advice on TikTok.

Your skin can thank us later.

The worst pieces of skincare advice on TikTok

Slugging

No, slathering your face in Vaseline overnight will not hydrate your skin. (Alas.) In fact, according to experts at SpaSeekers, this viral skincare fad is much more likely to do you harm than good – clogging pores and locking dirt and oil into your skin. Best save it for your lips then.

High frequency facials

We’re all for giving yourself an at-home facial in these trying times. But when electric currents get involved, it’s definitely best left to the experts. (Just seven weeks to go until salons reopen again, guys. Have patience!)

Yes, high frequency facials are amazing for treating acne, wrinkles and enlarged pores. Yes, you can buy a high frequency facial kit on the internet. No, you should attempt to do one on yourself at home.

Sunscreen contouring

Now this one’s got to be a joke, surely. Nope, people are really trying to get a ‘natural contour’ by only applying sunscreen to certain parts of their face.

Not only will this put you at higher risk of skin cancer, it’s also likely to cause premature ageing, pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles. Investing in one of the best bronzers is a much better idea.

Using erectile dysfunction cream on your lips

The internet went wild when one TikToker used erectile dysfunction cream to irritate their lips into looking plumper. Hint: it was a truly terrible idea.

Why? Because not only will this cost you significantly more than just spending a few quid on a good plumping gloss (I checked, and erectile dysfunction cream costs anywhere between £15 and £55), but this quasi-hack can cause allergic reactions, blisters, swelling and blood pressure problems.

It is funny, though – that much we’ll admit.

DIY microneedling

Without question, microneedling can work wonders. But not if you’re doing it yourself – half asleep – in the mirror above your bathroom sink.

By its very nature, microneedling involves inflicting trauma to the skin, in order to increase collagen production. Which is why you should always leave it to a professional. Hacking at your face with a cheap, DIY tool can open the skin up to infection, as well as causing hyperpigmentation and scarring.

Step away from the roller.