Travis Barker discusses ‘life threatening’ pancreatitis

He was hospitalised

Travis Barker has confirmed he is on the mend after being hospitalised with life-threatening pancreatitis.

The 46-year-old musician was rushed to hospital after enjoying dinner as he was in “excruciating pain” last week.

The Blink-182 drummer shared the details of the day leading up to his health scare on Twitter.

He wrote: “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.

“I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.”

One week later and Travis – who recently got married to Kourtney Kardashian in Puglia after claims they had wed in secret – has revealed he is feeling “much better”.

His latest tweet read: “I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

A source previously told PEOPLE, Travis hadn’t been feeling too well prior to being rushed to hospital for medical treatment, as he complained of cramps and struggled to walk.

The insider said: “He was complaining of cramps.”

A separate source added: “Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk.”

Travis’ wife has since shared her thanks for the staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre for treating her partner on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said: “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been.

“I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative.”

The Poosh founder went on to acknowledge how important life and our health is.

She added: “Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change.”

Pancreatitis has been described as an inflammation, or swelling, of the pancreas over time, according to the NHS website.