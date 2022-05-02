Tom Parker’s The Wanted bandmate Jay McGuinness stayed with him and wife Kelsey in final days

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Wanted’s Tom Parker tragically passed away last month after battling brain cancer.

However, widow Kelsey has revealed her late husband’s band member, Jay McGuinness, moved in with their family in his final days.

Jay, 31, moved into Tom’s loft room so he could be close to his friend, and look after his two children Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, 18 months, during the difficult time, which would often see Kelsey spend her time with Tom at the hospice.

Kelsey told The Sun: “Jay stayed with us. He was upstairs in the loft room, just so I knew he was there.

“When I woke up in the mornings I knew I could just get up and go to see Tom at the hospice.”

The Glad You Came hitmakers have all rallied around to support Kelsey and her family, and the mum-of-two is grateful her children have The Wanted’s Max George, 33, Siva Kaneswaran, 33, and Nathan Sykes, 29, to be her brood’s “role models”.

She continued: “They’re a massive part of our lives and always have been. They are role models for the kids too, so I want them to come over and have their input in their lives and to tell them stories about their dad.

“They know stories I don’t know. Bodhi’s going to want to know the stories. He is going to ask, ‘What did my dad get up to on the tour bus?’ and he’ll be able to ask them when he’s older. They will always be there for us.”

Kelsey has revealed she plans to host a Wanted Wednesdays, where she will play clips of Tom and The Wanted to her children in his memory.

Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 Glioblastoma, which is an aggressive form of cancer found in the brain or spine, in October 2020.

At the time, the musician was given 12 months to live by medical staff.

Tom surpassed their estimation, but sadly passed away at home on 30 March 2022.