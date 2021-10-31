Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Much speculation has surrounded the health of Her Majesty the Queen in recent weeks.

Having been photographed using a walking stick for “comfort” during an engagement for the first time in 20 years earlier this month, it was recently reported that the monarch has also given up drinking at the behest of her doctors.

Additionally, despite appearing in good health during a reception for business leaders at Windsor Castle last week, it was later announced by Buckingham Palace that the Queen would not be undertaking a planned two-day trip to Northern Ireland, and had instead “reluctantly accepted” medical advice to “rest”.

It later emerged, however, that the monarch had actually spent the night in hospital for the first time since 2013, prompting some royal correspondents to accuse Buckingham Palace of withholding important information relating to the Queen’s health.

Following the criticism, the palace has now announced that the Queen has been advised by doctors to cancel all engagements for the next two weeks, meaning that Her Majesty will not be attending COP26, which kicks off today in Glasgow, as originally planned.

Releasing a statement on Her Majesty’s current condition on Friday, Buckingham Palace said: “Following on from their recent advice that The Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty’s doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks.”

But despite being advised to clear her typically hectic schedule, the Queen, who is said to remain in “good spirits”, ensured to maintain one historic royal custom this week: her weekly meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The monarch may be tasked with remaining politically neutral, but since she ascended the throne in 1952, she’s kept a weekly meeting with the Prime Minister, during which she’s kept up-to-date with all important national matters.

And this week it was no different, as the PM revealed yesterday on Channel 4 News that he’d spoken to the monarch, and she remains “on very good form”.

The PM, who usually meets with the Queen on Wednesdays at Buckingham Palace, added: “She’s just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest and I think that’s the important thing. I think the whole country wishes her well.”

Now that, we all certainly do.