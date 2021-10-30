Buckingham Palace has released an important update on the Queen’s health

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Her Majesty the Queen has been advised by doctors to cancel all engagements for the next two weeks, according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

It was earlier reported that the monarch would not be attending COP26 in Glasgow next week for health reasons, after she “reluctantly” cancelled a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland.

Releasing a statement on Her Majesty’s current condition yesterday, Buckingham Palace said: “Following on from their recent advice that The Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty’s doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks.

“The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits. Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, 13th November.

However, it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November.”

Speculation has abounded in the press about the monarch’s health in recent weeks, with some royal correspondents accusing Buckingham Palace of withholding important information.

Having recently photographed using a walking stick for “comfort” during an engagement for the first time in 20 years, the monarch is also said to have given up drinking at the behest of her doctors.

But despite being advised to rest, the Queen, who is said to remain in “good spirits”, has been carrying out virtual engagements; having recorded a speech for next week’s landmark climate summit and awarded British writer David Constantine with The Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry via Zoom.

Speaking to The Mirror, a senior royal source said that the monarch is “incredibly saddened” to miss the Festival of Remembrance at The Royal Albert Hall on November 13, but doctors “would have to make a very strong case” to prevent Her Majesty from attending Remembrance Sunday one day later.

The 95-year-old monarch has only missed six Remembrance Sundays at the ­Cenotaph during her 69-year reign.

Four of those absences were due to the fact she was abroad on royal tours, while the remaining two were while she was pregnant. A virtual National Service of Remembrance was held last year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.