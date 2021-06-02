Tamara Francesconi: ‘I want women to feel strong and powerful’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

South African model Tamara Francesconi is many things – influencer, luxury travel advisor, Law & Corporate communications graduate, Chuck Bass‘ girlfriend (well, Ed Westwick’s anyway) and now PrettyLittleThing collaborator.

Yes, while all Instagrammers will know the name Tamara Francesconi, you might not yet be acquainted with her dreamy new summer line – we’re talking floaty dresses, cross over crop tops, wide leg linen trousers and a lot of abstract prints.

Tamara’s collection is the definition of summer, but it’s not just fashion that has made her new line a talking point, there’s an empowering message behind it too.

‘Without sounding soppy! Never give up on your dreams or yourself!’ she posted to Instagram after the launch of her PrettyLittleThing collection. ‘Every single modelling agency I was ever signed to, told me I wasn’t quite good enough, not tall enough, too big, too much, I needed to strip back, I was also released on multiple occasions! So glad I’m a bad listener.’

She later went on to tell followers: ‘You can do anything you set your mind to!!’

To mark the launch of her exciting new PrettyLittleThing collaboration, MC Features Editor Jenny Proudfoot sat down with the lovely Tamara for a quick-fire Q&A to talk fashion, sisterhood and what she wants for women…

Talk me through your PrettyLittleThing collection…

I really wanted the collection to feel and look like the summer holiday we all need and deserve. The inspiration is queen summer – I wanted the collection to feel like a holiday – I wanted the collection to transport you somewhere warm and luxurious. If you are able to go abroad – this will make you feel like a Summer goddess. I want women to feel strong and powerful.

Do you feel that people attach negative connotations to the term ‘influencer’?

Personally I haven’t experienced any negative connotations around the word. As a consumer I thoroughly enjoy following strong female “influencers” and getting tips and tricks from them.

Favourite pieces in the PrettyLittleThing collection:

The orange gold chained jumpsuit and the mini brown dress – I wore both of those to my launch event.

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

Vintage Chanel, this season’s Bottega and a good pair of boots.

Most excited for this summer:

Getting on a plane again, floating in the ocean and reading a good book!

Fashion staple:

A chic bag a good pair of sunnies.

Favourite country to visit:

Italy hands down: from Ravello to Capri to Positano to Lake Como!

Three travel essentials:

Sunscreen, a cute wrap skirt that can be worn to the beach or dressed up for dinner and a hat.

Number one travel tip:

Travel light so there is always space to explore cute boutiques in the destination you are in.

Your definition of sisterhood:

Loyalty, support, kindness, teamwork and girl power.

One change you’d like to see for women:

Equal pay!

Head to the PrettyLittleThing site to check out the full collection.