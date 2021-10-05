Snoop Dogg has invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to thanksgiving dinner

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Who doesn’t love an unlikely royal duo?

From Meghan Markle and Melissa McCarthy, to the Duchess of Cambridge and Emma Raducanu, we’ve been treated to a fair few unlikely royal pairings in our time, but we’d be lying if we said we didn’t think this one was the best yet.

Enter: Snoop Dogg’s long-running friendship with Prince Harry.

Yep, it was reported by the Mirror in 2010 that Prince Harry had invited Snoop Dogg to perform at a “low-key but fun” bachelor party for his brother, Prince William, featuring “mini-burgers, fish and chips”. Alas, the rapper was unable to attend, but soon afterwards staged a royal party in the music video for his 2011 song Wet, and tweeted that he hoped the song would soundtrack the “stag-do”.

And while we’ll never know if it did, in fact, appear on the princes’ playlists, it’d appear that the royals have maintained a friendship with Snoop all this time.

“Harry and William are my boys,” the rapper told the Mirror this week. “As soon as I knew they were fans I reached out to them, and we’ve been cool ever since. I look out for them and they can reach out to me whenever they want they know that. I look out for them, and they can reach out to me whenever they want.”

OK, but we’re officially obsessed.

Snoop also had some kind words to say about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, praising them for their bravery over their decision to step down from their respective roles as senior working royals.

“​​I said Prince Harry had big balls when he didn’t invite [Donald] Trump to his wedding,” the rapper said, in reference to a 2018 interview where he discussed their guest list. “And now, for real, I say he’s got an even bigger set of balls. Him and Meghan are living their lives like they want and that can’t be an easy thing with the whole world judging them. They got to live life their way —they get a lot of respect from me for that.”

But that’s not all. Snoop invited Harry and Meghan, who also reside in California, over to his house for Thanksgiving. “If they want to come over for Thanksgiving dinner they are in for something special. They can come over to Snoop’s crib,” he said.

Now that’s a royal visit we would like to see.