Why your winter skin needs these weird ingredients

It makes for one helluva pretty desk shot on Instagram. But succulents are just as good slathered on your skin. Probably – we’ll start taking official bets now – not what you expected to read in a beauty feature.

Hydrating plant extracts, like prickly pear, cactus water and aloe vera are making their way into skincare. This includes the new Philosophy Nature In A Jar collection. And with good reason, too.

Philosophy’s five-piece range, which includes a self-warming face scrub and Cica Complex Recovery Moisturiser, is powered by ‘water storage’ plants. In other words, little guys that thrive during long dry spells because they’re full of hydrating H20.

Philosophy Nature In A Jar Cica Complex Recovery Moisturiser, John Lewis, available Monday

Take prickly pear, for example. ‘It contains essential fatty acids (particularly omega-6 and -9), antioxidant vitamin E and amino acids, which encourage collagen production,’ says Muriel Pujos, Director of Scientific Communication at Coty.

It’s also anti-inflammatory and barrier-boosting. So great for anyone with sensitive skin or for days when your skin is in need of a little something extra.

This goes for cactus water, too, which contains electrolytes to help retain moisture in the skin and rich antioxidants to prevent damage from pollution. It forms the basis for the Philosophy Nature In A Jar Cream-to-Water Body Lotion – one of our favourite products in the range.

The formula melts into the skin like a dream and is an excellent option for those who prefer a featherlight moisturiser.

Philosophy Nature In A Jar Cream-to-Water Body Lotion, John Lewis, available Monday

Agave is another succulent to have on your radar. Philosophy uses cryoextraction to make this super hydrator even more skin quenching. During the process, agave is frozen to preserve fragile actives like enzymes, vitamins and polyphenols, which are then extracted.

Proof surely that you don’t need the last name Paltrow to be a fan of weird but effective natural ingredients.