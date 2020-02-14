Watch A Guide to Second Date Sex film for free, here!

It’s Valentine’s Day, so we’re being kind and letting you stream the hot new film for free here (you’re welcome)

Real, relatable sex is finally having its moment on screens and boy, are we here for it. Already binged the second series of Sex Education? Don’t panic – we’ve got another recommendation for you. New film, A Guide To Second Date Sex is out 20th April, and we’re giving Marie Claire readers an exclusive screening link to watch it in the comfort of your own home. All you need is popcorn and maybe a mate or two.

An adaptation of Rachel Hiron’s critically acclaimed play, the film follows the story of Ryan (played by 1917 star George MacKay) and Laura (played by Sanditon actress Alexandra Roach) who meet at a London nightclub and drunkenly agree to a date. So far, so familiar, right? Both destroyed by previous long-term relationships, they’re hopeful of getting it right this time but soon discover just how bad a second date can go. Delving into the anxiety-ridden, messy world of dating and sex, it’s perfect Galentine’s fodder (and it’s not out until 20th April either so you’re seeing it well ahead of the masses).

Just follow this link and use password ‘MarieClaireValentines’ to watch the film.

Happy Galentine’s!