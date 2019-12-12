Sarah Ferguson just compared herself to Meghan Markle and what she’s been through

'I have been in Meghan's shoes and I still am'

Meghan Markle has had an extremely full-on year, from welcoming her first child, Archie Harrison, to her move to Frogmore Cottage. And let’s not forget the unprecedented endless stream of online bullying that she has faced since becoming a royal, attacking everything from her family and race to her body and parenting.

‘I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces’, Prince Harry announced earlier this year, as the couple pursued legal action against the tabloids that had ‘bullied’ the former Suits actress.

‘There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t live in a world where there is no accountability for this.’

While the past few months have seen many-a high profile woman leap to her defence, from Hillary Clinton and Jameela Jamil to female MPs from all parties and Kate Middleton, who is reportedly helping behind the scenes, this week saw a new face.

Yes, it was Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, who spoke out about Meghan this week.

‘I know what Meghan is going through’, Fergie told Vogue Arabia, with the Duchess of York making many-a headline herself during her marriage to Prince Andrew.

‘It must be hard for Meghan, and I can relate to her. I believe she is modern and fabulous. Why can’t she be celebrated?’

While declining to offer Meghan any advice in case it was ‘taken out of context’, Fergie did say: ‘I have been in Meghan’s shoes, and I still am.’

We’re here for this friendship.