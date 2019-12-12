Tom Bradby tried to tell Meghan Markle that joining the royal family wouldn’t be easy

Tom Bradby’s interview with Meghan Markle went viral earlier this year. During the ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the Duchess of Sussex opened up to him about the fact that she was ‘not okay’ and explained to that she had found being a newlywed and new mum difficult against a backdrop of constant media scrutiny.

While the programme received a mixed response, she was widely praised for her honesty and for talking about what life is really like behind the scenes for one of the most famous couples in the world.

Now, documentary maker Bradby has revealed that he had tried to explain the unique relationship between the royal family and the British public when meeting Meghan years ago.

Speaking on the BBC 4 podcast Fortunately…with Fi and Jane, he said that he spoke to the Duchess about life as a royal in the early days.

‘Sometimes you try and explain to people not from this country our relationship with the monarchy – I remember trying to explain it to Meghan a long time ago,’ he said.

‘It was one of the first times I met her. I remember thinking, “Good luck with that one.”

‘But you’re trying to explain the way, for so many people, our view of our country and who we are is to some extent tied up with the people on the balcony.

‘Because every time there’s a big national occasion, whether it’s VE Day, they’re up on the balcony. Or the Golden Jubilee.’

Touching on his friendship with the royals, he said: ‘Sometimes it’s difficult navigating. It’s difficult because on the one hand I guess there’s a positive that you hope you’re encouraging people to speak in a way they wouldn’t otherwise.

‘On the other hand, you’re aware you have a relationship and you’re aware that they’re in an unusual position and you don’t want to let them down. It is a little bit complicated, I’m not going to lie, and it definitely has its moments.’