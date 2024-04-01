Multiple family members were absent from the royal Easter celebrations this year

The royal family has experienced a difficult start to the year, with 2024 seeing both King Charles and the Princess of Wales forced to take a break from public duties to recover from their respective health conditions.

King Charles and the Princess of Wales have been diagnosed with undisclosed forms of cancer this year, making their diagnosis' public "in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer".

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family," the Princess of Wales explained in a powerful video message this month as she announced her cancer diagnosis, telling those affected by the disease, "You are not alone".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This weekend marks Easter, an important date in the royal calendar, with the Mountbatten-Windsors' annual tradition featuring a walk to church in Windsor, greeting members of the public on their way, followed by an Easter service at St. George's Chapel.

Given the challenges that the royal family is going through, the Mountbatten-Windsors opted for a scaled-back Easter outing this year, with only a few royal family members in attendance.

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the celebrations, with Sunday marking King Charles' first major public appearance since his diagnosis. And accompanying them were other senior royals, including Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, their son, James, Earl of Wessex, and Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Noticeably absent however were the younger generation of royals. The Prince and Princess of Wales were not expected to attend, spending the Easter holidays privately following Kate Middleton's diagnosis. But other previous staples who were no-shows included Zara and Mike Tindall, Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and Lady Louise.

This is thought to be an intentional move, with the Easter event scaled-down to just the King and his siblings, to make it a more intimate outing.

“Especially this year with the news of Kate and the King, I think this year will be a much, much quieter affair,” explained Darren McGrady, former personal royal chef, via TIME. “I think it will be a quiet time for the King, and that’s probably a good thing as he’s battling his cancer too. Easter will be more of a time of reflection than a happy family get-together.”

We will continue to update this story.