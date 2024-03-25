The Princess of Wales “wrote every word” of her televised health update

The Princess of Wales confirmed the news on Friday that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy.

The 42-year-old made the announcement herself in a rare and personal video message, giving a televised update on her health.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful," Kate Middleton explained.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she continued. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," the Princess of Wales went on to state. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

And speaking directly to "all those whose lives have been affected by cancer", Kate concluded: "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone".

Kate has been praised for her moving words about her diagnosis, with sources explaining that the Princess of Wales "wrote every word herself".

“She wrote the words herself, delivered it personally and wanted to decide when the time was right to hit the world with this news," a source reportedly told People.

"The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message," a spokesperson for Kensington Palace stated over the weekend.

"They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

Our thoughts are with the Princess of Wales as she recovers.

We will continue to update this story.