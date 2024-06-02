Royal experts believe that Princess Kate may release a second video update

The Princess of Wales has taken a temporary step back from royal duties as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy, confirming that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in a televised health message earlier this year.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family," Kate announced in the unprecedented video message, posted directly from the Princess of Wales to put an end to the conspiracy theories around her disappearance from public life.

"[The diagnosis] of course came as a huge shock", Princess Kate reflected, explaining that the couple had "been doing everything [they] can to process and manage this privately for the sake of [their] young family."

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," the Princess of Wales later continued, asking for "time, space and privacy" while she completes her treatment.

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to public duties, with the 42-year-old having to wait until she has been given the green light from her doctors.

According to sources however, Princess Kate's return to public life could be as late as 2025.

“Lots of people involved in planning need to know what all the principals are doing a long way in advance," a source told the Daily Beast. "I am told that Kate’s diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year.”

The source reportedly went on to note that a more prolonged absence from the Princess of Wales could lead to more conspiracy theories, speculating that Kensington Palace may release another video health update.

“I would not rule out another video message updating the country on her health," the source explained. "That proved to be a very effective way of keeping the conspiracy theorists at bay.

“The key thing for her now is avoiding any kind of stress or anxiety and just getting on with the business of getting better."

We will continue to update this story.