Experts have opened up about Prince William’s ‘concern’ for Kate Middleton’s ‘high risk’ pregnancy

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, making viral news with everything from her fashion statements (hello Kate Middleton effect) to her public appearances.

She is most talked-about perhaps for being a hands-on mum of three, opening up about the struggles of parenthood and most famously speaking candidly about pregnancy.

Kate suffered with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, an acute form of morning sickness, during all three of her pregnancies, something that led her to being admitted to hospital.

This is something that experts explained Prince William was ‘concerned’ about, with the risk and Kate’s wellbeing reportedly being a key reason why the Cambridges chose to welcome Prince George in a hospital rather than at home like many royal mothers.

‘They’ll want to be in a hospital for the best facilities, the best level of care in case any complications arise’ explained ABC News royal expert Victoria Arbiter at the time, going on to state that ‘Kate could be considered a high-risk pregnancy’.

The royal expert continued: ‘Kate will definitely give birth in a hospital, certainly if she is still enduring complications such as this. They’ll be keen for Kate to get the best care possible because ultimately she is carrying the heir to the throne.’

As for William, she added: ‘His main concern is going to be for Kate and the health of the baby’.

Kate has opened up about her acute morning sickness and how Prince William suffered too, with the Duke of Cambridge reportedly left to feel ‘helpless’ at the situation.

‘I got very bad morning sickness, so I’m not the happiest of pregnant people,’ Kate explained on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby. ‘Lots of people have it far, far worse, but it was definitely a challenge. Not just for me but also for your loved ones around you – and I think that’s the thing – being pregnant and having a newborn baby and things like that, impacts everybody in the family.’

She continued: ‘You know, William didn’t feel he could do much to help and it’s hard for everyone to see you suffering without actually being able to do anything about it.

‘I was really sick,’ she went on. ‘I wasn’t eating the things I should be eating – but yet, the body was still able to take all the goodness from my body and to grow new life, which I think is fascinating.’

Happy Mum, Happy Baby is available to listen to now.