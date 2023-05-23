Prince Harry has responded to the recent hotel room speculation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are two of the most talked-about people in the world. And from Harry's UK return for his father's coronation to Meghan's viral letter to her mother, this past month has been no exception.

This was particularly true this past week, as the royal rumour mill reached its peak.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were made the subject of negative speculation by The Sun over the weekend, with the tabloid reporting that Prince Harry "has a room set aside in a luxury hotel where he stays on his own near his California home."

The Sun alleged that according to sources, Prince Harry uses the hotel (claimed to be San Vicente Bungalows) as "an escape place" where "he occasionally stays [without Meghan]."

Prince Harry shut down the claims immediately, with his representatives issuing a short statement to Page Six: "This is not true."

This comes just days after the couple's announcement that they had been in a "near catastrophic" car chase by paparazzi, with the Duke of Sussex issuing a statement following the incident.

"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," read his statement. "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved."

Just a day later however, the internet was flooded with arguments that minimised the car chase and claims that the royal couple had made up the incident, with Harry and Meghan subsequently demanding footage from the chase.

The Sussex family has otherwise not commented.

We will continue to update this story.