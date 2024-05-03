Princess Kate insists on being “resolutely cheerful” around her children, according to experts
The Princess of Wales confirmed that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer this year, taking a temporary step back from royal duties as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy.
"[The diagnosis] of course came as a huge shock", the 42-year-old explained in a video message, where she updated the nation about her health, explaining how she and Prince William had been doing everything they can "to process and manage this privately for the sake of [their] young family."
"As you can imagine, this has taken time," the Princess of Wales continued. "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."
This is something that the Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly taken incredibly seriously, with royal expert Christopher Andersen telling Us Weekly that the couple is determined to stay positive in front of their children.
"[The Princess of Wales] remains a ray of light in what can often be a suffocatingly stuffy environment behind palace walls," Andersen explained to the publication.
"More than ever, William and Kate have reason to include the children in everything and keep the prevailing mood as upbeat as possible," he added. "Despite her challenges, Kate is incapable of being of being anything but resolutely cheerful around George, Charlotte and Louis."
The Wales children are said to have been a key part of their mother's support network, doting on the Princess of Wales, with a source telling OK! that "they have been telling Kate stories, bringing tea, and making her soup.”
And recently, a source reported to the publication that the Wales children have even been learning "new home rules" to make Kate's recovery easier. These include "picking up after themselves, making their own snacks" and "making sure to wash their hands more often because Kate can't be exposed to germs while she's going through chemo".
It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to public duty.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
