One photograph has convinced the Internet that William and Kate were arguing at the Coronation

This past weekend saw the Coronation of King Charles III, with the historic three-day celebration welcoming a new era of monarchy under the new King.

From the star-studded ceremony at Westminster Abbey (that Katy Perry video though), to the procession through the streets to Buckingham Palace and of course the A-list Coronation Concert on the Sunday (headlining Lionel Richie and Take That), the world was captivated from start to finish.

In fact, days later we're still not over any of it.

People still want to know the reason behind Prince Louis' absence at the Coronation Concert, fans are still Googling details about the Coronation cake, and Prince William's sweet words about his grandmother are of course still going viral.

Another detail that is still getting the world talking about the Coronation of King Charles III involves the Prince and Princess of Wales, with the Internet convinced that the royal couple were arguing on their way into the ceremony.

Photographs show the Wales family enter Westminster Abbey late with seemingly-strained expressions, and it has convinced the Internet that there was a family squabble in the car (or carriage).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One viewer took to Twitter to post the photograph, captioning the snap: "Major 'fight in the car' energy from all four of them", with the post going on to gain 23.4k likes.

Major “fight in the car” energy from all four of them. pic.twitter.com/khPLl4WFipMay 6, 2023 See more

"They looked like they were in the middle of a heated argument," one Twitter user commented on the post. Another wrote: "Suspect the kids were shouting, 'Are we there yet'?"

To be honest, we're not so sure that these photographs are evidence of a family argument, but we'll let you make your minds up for yourself.

Either way, everyone's roles at the royal event went off without a hitch, and the three day Coronation weekend was one we'll remember for a long time for all the right reasons.

