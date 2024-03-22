Kate Middleton's celebrity neighbours claim that they “see her most days”

The Princess of Wales is the most talked-about woman in the world, with the frenzy around her reaching its peak in 2024.

The 42-year-old has taken a temporary break from royal duties as she privately recovers from "planned" abdominal surgery in Windsor, surrounded by her solid support system of family - namely her husband Prince William and children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Her absence from the public eye has proven controversial, with members of the public concerned by her months-long "disappearance" and minimal information on the Princess of Wales' condition.

With the addition of the recent Kensington Palace photoshoot scandal, conspiracy theories around Kate Middleton have been running wild, from rumours around the state of her and Prince William's marriage, to people speculating that recent photographs of her were in fact a body double.

The conspiracy theories have got so loud and widespread, that high profile figures have started speaking out, calling for members of the public to leave the Princess of Wales to recover in private.

Among them is one of the Prince and Princess of Wales' celebrity neighbours, cricketer, Keven Pietersen, who took to X this week to call out the conspiracy theories.

"The conspiracy theories around Kate are absolutely absurd!," posted Pietersen, who is not only one of the royal couple's neighbours, but a fellow parent at Lambrook School. "We see W&K most days and in the last couple days too!"

He continued: "It beggars belief that people would be so ridiculous and cruel in writing BULLSHIT on this platform that are out and out lies! W&K are the most wonderful parents and as normal/humble as they come. Let K who is recovering from an operation recover. Leave her and her beautiful family alone!!!!"

The Princess of Wales is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter, with Kensington Palace announcing at the time that she "hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible. And her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

We will continue to update this story.