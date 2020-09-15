The Queen just released a sweet statement about Prince Harry

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything to know...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their royal family roles, lost their HRH status and Sussex Royal brand and moved across the pond to the US.

The Sussex family’s exit from royal life prompted a wave of backlash, with people taking most umbrage with the fact that the royal family – particularly the Queen – seemed to have taken offence.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that the past few months have been consumed with rumours of fallouts and feuds.

This past weekend however, the royal family appeared to show their love for the Sussex couple, extending a very public olive branch to Prince Harry.

Prince Harry celebrated his 36th birthday today, with royal family members coming out in force to mark the occasion. And while they were unable to celebrate with him in person due to the travel restrictions from COVID-19, they sent their well-wishes on social media.

Among these was Queen Elizabeth herself, who took to social media to release a sweet statement as tribute to her grandson.

‘Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday!’, she posted about Prince Harry, alongside a sweet photograph of the two of them from the Queen’s Young Leaders reception at Buckingham Palace in 2017.

And she wasn’t alone, with royal family members from Prince William and Kate Middleton to Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also marking the occasion.

‘Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!’, tweeted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge alongside a sweet photograph of the three of them racing.

Prince Charles also posted a tribute, uploading a series of photographs of his son to Instagram alongside the caption: ‘Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today!’

There is no word as to how Prince Harry will be spending the day, but we’re sure that it will be a relaxed celebration with Meghan and Archie.

Happy birthday to Prince Harry!