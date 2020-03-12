The Queen just gave a very sweet nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they leave for Canada

This is lovely.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the two most talked about people in the world this year, after they announced in January that they would be stepping down from their royal roles, losing their HRH status, becoming financially independent and relocating to Canada.

This week, Harry and Meghan returned to the UK to take part in their final royal engagements before officially leaving the fold and according to sources, the royal family rallied around them.

A family member that reportedly made a particularly big effort is the Queen herself, with the monarch going out of her way to include the Sussex family, despite being ‘hurt’ over the past few months, even inviting them to attend church with her in Windsor.

‘It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church,’ a source told People. ‘It’s telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family, they all love each other.’

It seems that the sweet gestures have only continued since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to Canada, with the Queen seeming to have a very sweet photograph of the Duke and Duchess on display in her home.

While greeting Professor Mark Compton, Lord Prior of the Order of St John in a private room of Buckingham Palace, an unreleased photograph of the Sussex couple was on display. This experts believe is no coincidence, with it displayed on purpose to show her undying support for the Sussexes.

