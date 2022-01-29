The Queen has launched her own line of condiments – with a hefty price tag

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen has launched her very own exclusive brand of condiments, complete with tomato sauce and brown sauce.

The popular sauces will be exclusive to buy at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, but it is unknown if other stockists may take on the royal sauces.

The Queen’s Tomato Sauce and Brown Sauce both come in a glass jar, which are printed with a Royal Estate label on, as well as vibrant illustrations of some of the ingredients inside, in images obtained by the MailOnline.

Both releases are “ideal for breakfast or any time of the day”, as stated on the label.

The Tomato Sauce has been given a little upgrade to the classic creations, as it is “lightly spiced”, but is also fruity.

The details on the Tomato Sauce bottle reads: “A real family favourite, packed full of tomato and lightly spiced, this ketchup is delightful. Vibrant and fruity, this ketchup can be enjoyed any time of the day, perfect to add flavour to a dish.”

While the brown sauce has that extra twang, thanks to the addition of vinegar and spices.

The label on this condiment reads: “A tomato based sauced packed with vinegar and spices.”

The 95-year-old British monarch’s sauces are on sale for a hefty £6.99 for 295g, which is over 10 times more than a bottle of Sainsbury’s own brand ketchup, which retails for 60p, and almost four times dearer than a 342g bottle of Heinz ketchup with a £1.75 price tag.

Though Her Majesty’s latest venture may seem a little out of the blue, it has been reported she is quite the foodie, and enjoys classic British meals, such as fish and chips when she stays at Balmoral, and is partial to a scone – with jam first, of course.

A source previously told Fabulous: “She very occasionally treats herself to fish and chips when at Balmoral.

“A footman is dispatched to get it from the local town of Ballater.”

Videos you may like:

While the Queen’s former chef, Darren McGrady, used to recreate his own takeaways for the royal family.

“It always tickled me at Balmoral, we would make our own burgers. They would shoot deer, and we would do venison burgers. There’d be gorgeous cranberry and everything stuffed into them, but we never set buns out”, the culinary mastermind previously told the Mail Online.