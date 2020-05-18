Queen Elizabeth has received some extremely good news during self-isolation

This is lovely.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now going into its ninth week of lockdown and other countries across the world doing the same, morale is at a low.

Royal family members have been stepping up and taking it upon themselves to reassure the nation, with the Queen playing an extremely active role from Windsor Castle, where she is isolating with Prince Philip.

‘We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return,’ the Queen announced in a rare televised speech to reassure the nation last month. ‘We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again; we will meet again.’

The Queen has reportedly been riding horses every day in her Windsor Castle home, but she like everyone has had to cope with some disappointing changes due to the outbreak.

She is unable to see her children and grand-children, her weekly church services have been cancelled and her meetings with the Prime Minister are having to be held virtually.

It is the cancelled equestrian events that the Queen is reportedly the most sad about however, with Buckingham Palace confirming that most of the monarch’s favourite royal engagements have been cancelled.

This week, the Queen received some extremely good news as it was confirmed that one of the her top sporting events was in fact still going ahead, simply being postponed a few months.

The event in question? The Cartier Queen’s Cup, held at the Guards Polo Club.

The annual engagement which is typically held in June has been rescheduled according to the Daily Mail‘s Richard Eden, set to be held this year at the end of July.

While this is exciting news for the Queen, it is not yet known whether she will be in attendance with reports that the monarch will be taking an extended leave of absence for the next few months.

According to royal biographer Andrew Morton, the Queen may never return to public life, with most of her duties involving being in very close proximity to other people.

‘It’s terribly sad, but I can’t see how the Queen can resume her usual job,’ Andrew Morton explained. ‘The COVID-19 virus isn’t going away soon and will be with us for months, if not years. It would be far too risky for the Queen to start meeting people on a regular basis. She has always loved getting out and meeting people, but she can’t take the risk.

‘How can she carry out investitures, meet ambassadors, do walkabouts and visit places without meeting people at close range? If she gets the bug, it could be fatal and would put Prince Philip at risk.’