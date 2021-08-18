Will the Queen stay in Balmoral despite her staff’s Covid scare?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Mountbatten-Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Queen making news in particular.

From her epic Ali G impression and the hilarious names for her Corgis over the years to the time she hid in a bush to avoid a controversial Buckingham Palace guest, Queen Elizabeth never fails to make viral news.

These past few years have been no exception, with the Queen stepping up to reassure the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From giving virtual tours of her garden and being more present on social media to her speech of reassurance to the nation, the Queen has been all anyone can talk about.

Her Majesty has been residing in Windsor Castle following the tragic death of Prince Philip, but is currently spending time in her Scottish abode Balmoral, where she often enjoys her summers.

This week, it was announced that the Queen had suffered a Covid scare as one of her staff members tested positive.

It has been reported however that the Queen won’t be leaving Balmoral early after the health scare.

The monarch is double-vaccinated and has decided to remain at her Scottish abode for her full summer holiday as planned. According to The Sun, the employee who tested positive via a PCR test was reportedly sent home.

The royal family has not responded.