From the Duchess of Cambridge and Emma Raducanu, to Prince George and Sir David Attenborough, there’s nothing we love more than our favourite celebrities doubling up with our favourite royals.

But Princess Eugenie’s longstanding friendship with singer Ellie Goulding has actually been a thing for years – with Ellie attending Eugenie’s 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank, and even reportedly performing at the couple’s festival-style after party.

Rumour has it that Eugenie was even responsible for introducing Ellie to her now-husband, art dealer Caspar Jopling, through a former job in the fine art world.

While we don’t know the exact deets of how the two met, Prince William and Kate Middleton likely have something to do with it, as Ellie was asked to perform at the couple’s evening wedding reception in 2011, after William saw her perform at a festival, and branded her set “brilliant”.

Ellie was even rumoured to have dated Prince Harry for a while back in 2016 – which might explain her absence from his 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle.

So after so many years of friendship, it only makes sense that the friends should be supporting each other through motherhood, too, with Eugenie welcoming a son, August Philip, back in February, and Ellie welcoming her baby boy Arthur in April.

Opening up about how parenthood has brought her closer to her friends, Ellie recently told Tatler, “There’s a huge sense of camaraderie among new mums, not only dealing with being pregnant, but then breastfeeding and just figuring it all out. It seems like motherhood is a time when you can never say too much about what’s going on, and I’m grateful for that.”

This isn’t the first time Ellie has opened up about her close friendship with the princess, either, with the pop star telling the The Telegraph magazine earlier this year of how the two supported each other throughout their pregnancies. “She’s been a great friend throughout this,” Ellie said. “We’ve talked a lot about pregnancy and she’s been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride.”

That is lovely. More Eugenie and Ellie friendship content, please.